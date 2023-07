Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the United States, speaks with reporters after meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Karen Donfried at the U.S. State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The U.S. military said a Russian warplane struck the propeller of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, causing America forces to bring the unmanned aircraft in international waters.,Image: 762808407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Anatoly Antonov