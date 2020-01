Ferrari Press Agency Ref 9226 Kidney 1 18/05/2018 See Ferrari text Picture credit: Stratasys Surgeons used 3D printing for a pioneering kidney transplant on a small child using his father’s donor organ.Medics needed to know in advance how to make the adult sized kidney fit two-year-old Dexter Clark’s abdomen.His father Brendan’s kidney was much larger than that of the average adult male – raising questions as to the potential feasibility and safety of implanting it. Cconventional medical imaging is used in the pre-surgical planning process for such surgeries but these often have limitations. In a world pioneering use of 3D technology surgeons instead used a precision, multi-material Stratasys 3D printer, to produce two intricate, patient-specific models for pre-surgical preparations. In the case of Dexter, it was clear that he would require a kidney transplant before he was even born, with his father as the likely donor. Dexter was able to eat only through a feeding tube and unable to enjoy a simple meal time with his parents and three brothers. Dexter weighed less than 10 kg, significantly increasing the risk.Mr Pankaj Chandak, Transplant Registrar at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, where the transplant was done, said: “Using our 3D printer, we worked in collaboration with clinical scientists from our medical physics department who specialize in medical imaging. “They converted patient CT scans into anatomically accurate, multi-material 3D models. “These helped us appreciate aspects such as depth perception and space within the baby’s abdomen, which can often be difficult to ascertain when looking at conventional imaging. “The ability to print a 3D model of the patient’s anatomy in varying textures, with the intricacies of the blood vessels clearly visible within it, enables us to differentiate critical anatomical relations between structures. “The flexible materials also allowed us to better mimic the flexibility