epa08409537 German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin, Germany 08 May 2020. Countries in Europe are commemorating the Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day that celebrates Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender during World World II on 08 May 1945. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER / POOL