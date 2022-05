epa09921479 US Actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie comforts a young victim of the Kramatorsk railway station missile strike in Lviv children's hospital, in Western Ukraine, 30 April 2022 (issued 01 May 2022). Actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie arrived to Ukraine to support of people amid Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/Paul Conroy / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES