epa10238474 People sit in a bus, with letter Z, next to a poster with portrait of Russian soldier Ivan Murai who died during the Special military operation in Ukraine, the town of Podolsk outside Moscow, Russia, 12 October 2022. The slogan on the poster reading 'Glory to the Heroes from Podolsk'. The letter Z, painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, have quickly become a symbol of support of the Russian army. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared the Special military operation, resulting in fighting, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV