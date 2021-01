Proud Boys and Trump supporters march from the Washington Monument to the Capitol Building during the 'Stop The Steal' rally as they protest the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC. Trump Supporters Gather For "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC As Electoral College Meets To Certify Joe Biden's Election Win, Washington, USA - 06 Jan 2021,Image: 581587609, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no