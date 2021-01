De la QAnon la Proud Boys, fanii lui Trump au pregătit din timp și la vedere asaltul. Forțele de ordine, incapabile să îi oprească

Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) Pro-Trump Protests over Electoral College Vote Certification, u.s. Capitol, Washington, Dc, United States - 06 Jan 2021,Image: 581553213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no