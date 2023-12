GAZA, Dec. 18, 2023 -- This photo released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Dec. 17, 2023 shows Israeli soldiers examining a large underground Hamas tunnel system uncovered in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said it has uncovered the largest underground Hamas tunnel system in Gaza so far. The system splits into branches of tunnels, spans over more than 4 km and reaches 400 meters from the Erez crossing, a passageway between Gaza and Israel. Profimedia Images