Russian volunteers dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms play accordions and balalaika warming themselves prior to a reconstruction of a World War II-era parade in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The Nov. 7, 1941 parade saw Red Army soldiers move directly to the front line in the Battle of Moscow, becoming a symbol of Soviet valor and tenacity in the face of overwhelming odds.