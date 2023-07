KUPIANSK, UKRAINE - JULY 12: An infantry soldier of 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade catches a ride to a fighting position near Kupyansk, Ukraine after being treated due to shrapnel wounding on the back during an attack, on July 12, 2023. After his laceration was cleaned, he chose to not be evacuated further but to return to his unit and continue fighting. Daniel Carde / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 788856142, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no