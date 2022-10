A damaged armored vehicle (L), is seen where an armed commando and police clashed, in the city of Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 05 April 2021. Three armed civilians and two policemen were shot dead during a confrontation in the municipality of Irapuato , in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, local authorities reported 05 April. EPA-EFE/STR