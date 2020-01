epa05046964 Burkina Faso Police patrolling the different polling stations to ensure security in the general elections in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 29 November 2015. Polls opened in Burkina Faso's presidential and parliamentary election on 29 November, with expectations high one year after a violent public uprising forced the long-time president out of office. It is the first election in the country after president Blaise Compaore was forced from office last year which sparked a year of political uncertainty. Thousands are expected to vote to elect a new president and parliament with Roch Marc Christian Kabore and Zephirin Diabre seen as strongest contenders for president. EPA/WOUTER ELSEN