Workers upload humanitarian aid and relief goods in a plane at the Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos, Spata, Greece, 09 February 2023. Greece is sending five aircrafts with humanitarian aid to Turkey to deal with the immediate consequences of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the country in the early hours of February 6. The first two flights arrived at dawn on Thursday in Adana. EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS