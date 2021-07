epa09366901 A view of scorched land as fires burn in the Scano di Montiferro comune, in the province of Oristano, Sardinia Island, Italy, 26 July 2021. Almost 1,500 people have been displaced due to the fires burning in Sardinia, with over 20 thousand hectares of land, woods, olive groves and cultivated fields reduced to ashes, devastated farms and damaged houses. EPA-EFE/MANUELE SCORDO -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE