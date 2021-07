epa09366359 A general view of a fire burning near Oristano, Sardinia Island, Italy, 25 July 2021 (issued 26 July 2021). Almost 1,500 people have been displaced in the fires in Sardinia, with over 20 thousand hectares of land, woods, olive groves and cultivated fields reduced to ashes, devastated farms and damaged houses. Some 7,500 emergency members from the forestry corps, firefighters, civil protection and volunteers, including the Italian Red Cross, Carabinieri and State Police, are working in putting out the fires. EPA-EFE/FABRIZIO FOIS