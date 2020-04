epa08334786 Medical worker treats a patient with COVID-19 in the COVID-19 unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the state of emergency of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 31 March 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON