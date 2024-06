A security perimeter was set up in front of the Iranian consulate, in Paris' 16th arrondissement on April 19, 2024, after a witness saw a man entering with a grenade or an explosive vest at around 11 AM, according to the prefecture of the police. The man was arrested by the BRI (Research and Intervention Brigade) after exiting the Iranian consulate by his own free will. Contrary to his statements, he was not carrying explosives as he reportedly said he wanted to avenge his brother. The 61-year-old Frenchman of Iranian origin had already been arrested after starting a fire near the Iranian consulate in 2023. Photo by Firas Abdullah/ABACAPRESS.COM