(FILES) Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. Barnett was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on May 24, 2023, after being convicted of four felonies and four misdemeanors related to his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, according to US media sources.,Image: 778886467, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no