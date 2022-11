epa10291933 A woman rides a bicycle on an overpass in the central business district of Beijing, China, 07 November 2022. China's trade surplus was at 85.2 billion US dollar in October 2022, missing market forecasts of a surplus of 95.95 billion US dollar. Exports fell 0.3 percent from last year, while imports shrank at 0.7 percent as domestic demand decreased amid strict COVID protocols. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO