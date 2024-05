Berlinul vrea să scape de vila care i-a aparţinut lui Joseph Goebbels, ministrul nazist al propagandei: „Luați-o, e un cadou!”

Cyclists pass by the bungalow on one of the real estates formerly owned by Joseph Goebbels, the Reich Minister of Propaganda in Nazi Germany on the island of Schwanenwerder at lake Greater Lake Wannsee in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 22, 2011. The lakeside property in the German capital once owned by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels is up for sale at auction. Bids are now being taken for the 70,000-square foot (6,440-square meter) plot on Schwanenwerder island, an exclusive area in western Berlin where Goebbels and his family lived from 1936 to 1943, spokeswoman Irina Daehne for the real estate agency selling the property for the city said Wednesday. The Goebbels family returned in 1945 before moving into Hitler's bunker complex in the capital's downtown area. The Goebbels villa, which he purchased from a Deutsche Bank board member, was destroyed after the war and a 7,650-square foot (710-square meter) brick bungalow built in the 1950s now sits on the site. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)