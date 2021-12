Ferrari Press Agency Facebook 1 Ref 13426 29/10/2021 See Ferrari pictures Pictures must credit: Meta Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rebranding itself as Meta.The social media site will retain tne Facebook name but the overall company will be called Meta.The organisation will concentrate on developing and expanding on its immersive Metaverse which will link used in a world of virtual and augmented reality The Metaverse platform is a new internet based on immersive places instead of pages on screens. Access will be through VR goggles or AR glasses, letting users choose to have one foot in the physical world or be totally immersed. It's designed as a social space where users can invite friends or strangers to join them and interacting through avatars .These avatars will evolve to capture and transmit user body language and facial expressions as well as transmitting voice and action commands. Users will be able to set boundaries. OPS: The Metaverse as envisaged by Mark Zukerberg and Meta. Using virtual and augmented reality for home working. Here are holographic computer screens Picture supplied by Ferrari