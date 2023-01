epa10394119 epa10394017 Metropolitan Epiphanius, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, celebrates the Christmas divine service at the Assumption Cathedral in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, Ukraine, 07 January 2023. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine holds its religious service in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra for the first time after it formerly being used by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Before the New Year, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra informed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate that, as of January 1, it was not renewing the contract for its use of the Assumption Cathedral and the vicar of Lavra appealed to President Zelensky not to take away the Dormition and Tabernacle Cathedrals from their use. Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on 07 January according to the Julian calendar. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK