US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine during a joint press availability with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 30 September 2022. Blinken said the US will hold Russia accountable, and would put visa restrictions on 910 citizens of Russia and Belarus. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO