epa08921183 A patient infected with coronavirus arrives to the 28 de Agosto Hospital, in Manaos, Brazil, 04 January 2021 (Issued 05 January 2021). Health system collapse haunts the Brazilian state of Amazonas, where the alarming increase in infections with COVID-19 has forced the paralysis of non-essential services for a fortnight. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves