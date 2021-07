epa09065465 Two giant Glapagos tortoises in a ranch in the interior of Santa Cruz Island, in the Galapagos Archipelago, Ecuador, 23 January 2021 (issued 10 March 2021). During millions of years different types of turtles adapted to live on isolated volcanic islands of the American continent where they evolved to dominate their habitats. Today, it is the human being who tries to prevent their extinction in the famous archipelago to which they give their name: Galapagos. Made up of thirteen large islands, six smaller ones and 42 islets, the archipelago located about a thousand kilometers from the continental coasts of Ecuador is home to more than 7,000 endemic and native species, among which land turtles play a prominent role. EPA-EFE/Daniela Brik ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: ECUADOR GALÁPAGOS