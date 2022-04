epa09870851 A general view of a street with destroyed Russian military machinery is seen in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Bucha city near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 04 April 2022. From the recaptured territory of Kyiv's area more than 410 bodies of killed civilian people were carried for exhumation and expert examination. The UN Human Rights Council has decided to launch an investigation into the violations committed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as Ukrainian Parliament reported. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK