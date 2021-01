epa08606863 Passengers with their luggage wait for departure at a terminal of the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 16 August 2020. The German government has made compulsory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing for people returning from risk countries amid a rise of infections. Germany has a large list of high-risk countries that is constantly updated and most recently it added several parts of Romania, along with Spain and Bulgaria to it. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK