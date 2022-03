United States President Joe Biden meets with business leaders and Governors to discuss the importance of quickly passing competitiveness legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden meets with business leaders and Governors to discuss the Bipartisan Innovation Act, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 09 Mar 2022,Image: 668532263, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia