Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, Prince Charles and Camilla, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive at a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, during the G7 summit 47th G7 Summit, Cornwall, UK - 11 Jun 2021,Image: 615489868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Pool pictures, no restrictions, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia