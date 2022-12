Cazurile de COVID se răspândesc rapid la Beijing, unde oamenii rămân în case, deși restricțiile au fost ridicate

epa10366646 A man wearing a face mask walks in the central business district of Beijing, China, 15 December 2022. China's unemployment rate increased to 5.7 percent, from 5.5 percent in the previous month in October amid COVID-19 curbs, as retail sales reduced by 5.9 percent year-on-year in November, and industrial production advanced 2.2 percent year on year in November 2022. EPA-EFE/WU HAO