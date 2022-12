epa10353332 An elderly couple wearing face masks walk beside a vaccination site in Beijing, China, 07 December 2022. According to the official data released in April of 2022, that only around 20 percent of over-80s had received two COVID-19 vaccine injection plus a booster, while less than 50 percent of the 70-79 age elderly fell into this category. the latest statistics released in November revealed that vaccination rates for over-80s in China raise to about 40 percent fully vaccinated with a booster, shows an obvious upward trend. EPA-EFE/WU HAO