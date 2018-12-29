Ce i-a plăcut lui Barack Obama în anul 2018. A spus totul pe Facebook

„Pe măsură ce se apropie finalului anului 2018, continui o tradiție preferată de a mea și împărtășesc listele de sfârșit de an”, își începe mesajul Barack Obama.

Iată lista pe care fostul președinte al SUA a postat-o pe Facebook:

Filme

Annihilation

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Burning

The Death of Stalin

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Wont You Be My Neighbor

Cărți

Becoming de Michelle Obama

An American Marriage deTayari Jones

Americanah de Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die de Keith Payne

Educated de Tara Westover

Factfulness de Hans Rosling

Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging de Alex Wagner

A Grain of Wheat de Ngugi wa Thiongo

A House for Mr Biswas de V.S. Naipaul

How Democracies Die de Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt

In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History de Mitch Landrieu

Long Walk to Freedom de Nelson Mandela

The New Geography of Jobs de Enrico Moretti

The Return de Hisham Matar

Things Fall Apart de Chinua Achebe

Warlight de Michael Ondaatje

Why Liberalism Failed de Patrick Deneen

The World As It Is de Ben Rhodes

American Prison de Shane Bauer

Arthur Ashe: A Life de Raymond Arsenault

Asymmetry de Lisa Halliday

Feel Free de Zadie Smith

Florida de Lauren Groff

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom de David W. Blight

Immigrant, Montana de Amitava Kumar

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden de Denis Johnson

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence de Max Tegmark

There There de Tommy Orange

Washington Black de Esi Edugyan

Melodii

Apes–t – The Carters

Bad Bad News – Leon Bridges

Couldve Been – H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

Disco Yes – Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

Ekombe – Jupiter & Okwess

Every Time I Hear That Song de Brandi Carlile

Girl Goin Nowhere – Ashley McBryde

Historia De Un Amor – Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)

I Like It – Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

Kevins Heart – J. Cole

King For A Day – Anderson East

Love Lies – Khalid & Normani

Make Me Feel – Janelle Monáe

Mary Dont You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) – Prince

My Own Thing – Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

Need a Little Time – Courtney Barnett

Nina Cried Power – Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

Nterini – Fatoumata Diawara

One Trick Ponies – Kurt Vile

Turnin Me Up – BJ the Chicago Kid

Wait by the River – Lord Huron

Wow Freestyle – Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Albumul The Great American Songbook – Nancy Wilson

