Ce i-a plăcut lui Barack Obama în anul 2018. A spus totul pe Facebook

„Pe măsură ce se apropie finalului anului 2018, continui o tradiție preferată de a mea și împărtășesc listele de sfârșit de an”, își începe mesajul Barack Obama.
Iată lista pe care fostul președinte al SUA a postat-o pe Facebook:
Filme
Annihilation
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Blindspotting
Burning
The Death of Stalin
Eighth Grade
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
Minding the Gap
The Rider
Roma
Shoplifters
Support the Girls
Wont You Be My Neighbor
Cărți
Becoming de Michelle Obama
An American Marriage deTayari Jones
Americanah de Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die de Keith Payne
Educated de Tara Westover
Factfulness de Hans Rosling
Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging de Alex Wagner
A Grain of Wheat de Ngugi wa Thiongo
A House for Mr Biswas de V.S. Naipaul
How Democracies Die de Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History de Mitch Landrieu
Long Walk to Freedom de Nelson Mandela
The New Geography of Jobs de Enrico Moretti
The Return de Hisham Matar
Things Fall Apart de Chinua Achebe
Warlight de Michael Ondaatje
Why Liberalism Failed de Patrick Deneen
The World As It Is de Ben Rhodes
American Prison de Shane Bauer
Arthur Ashe: A Life de Raymond Arsenault
Asymmetry de Lisa Halliday
Feel Free de Zadie Smith
Florida de Lauren Groff
Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom de David W. Blight
Immigrant, Montana de Amitava Kumar
The Largesse of the Sea Maiden de Denis Johnson
Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence de Max Tegmark
There There de Tommy Orange
Washington Black de Esi Edugyan
Melodii
Apes–t – The Carters
Bad Bad News – Leon Bridges
Couldve Been – H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)
Disco Yes – Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)
Ekombe – Jupiter & Okwess
Every Time I Hear That Song de Brandi Carlile
Girl Goin Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
Historia De Un Amor – Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)
I Like It – Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
Kevins Heart – J. Cole
King For A Day – Anderson East
Love Lies – Khalid & Normani
Make Me Feel – Janelle Monáe
Mary Dont You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) – Prince
My Own Thing – Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)
Need a Little Time – Courtney Barnett
Nina Cried Power – Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)
Nterini – Fatoumata Diawara
One Trick Ponies – Kurt Vile
Turnin Me Up – BJ the Chicago Kid
Wait by the River – Lord Huron
Wow Freestyle – Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Albumul The Great American Songbook – Nancy Wilson
