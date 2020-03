epa08285469 An official sprays disinfectant in a kindergarten to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Miercurea Ciuc, or Csikszereda in Hungarian, central Romania, 11 March 2020. The Romanian National Emergency Committee has ordered the nationwide closure of every pre-school and educational institution between 11 and 22 March to allow ample time for the thorough disinfection of such facilities, against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 disease, during this period. EPA-EFE/NANDOR VERES HUNGARY OUT