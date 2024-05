American Airlines longest serving flight attendant, Bette Nash, 81 years old, checks the passengers' seats for forgotten items before disembarking from her daily return flight to Boston at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport in Arlington, Virginia on December 19, 2017. American Airlines Flight 2160 from Boston has just arrived in Washington, D.C., and Bette Nash, 81, helps the passengers disembark. After six decades crossing the skies as a flight attendant, Nash still has impeccable style, incredible energy and a constant smile. In the United States, pilots must retired at 65 but there is no such restriction on commercial flight attendants, of which Bette Nash is probably the world's most senior.,Image: 358432085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY SEBASTIEN BLANC: Time flies ? Not for 81-year-old US air hostess, Model Release: no