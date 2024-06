A stockman shows off the Nelore cow known as Viatina-19 at a farm in Uberaba, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Friday, April 26, 2024. Viatina-19 is the product of years of efforts to raise meatier cows, and is the most expensive cow ever sold at auction, according to Guinness World Records.,Image: 878706535, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. APRIL 26, 2024 PHOTO, Model Release: no