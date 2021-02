Cehia obligă cetățenii să poarte măști medicale de tip FFP2 sau FFP3 în unele zone. Alte două state din UE le-au impus

epa08947401 A woman wears a FFP2 protective mask in Cologne, Germany, 18 January 2021. Since 18 January 2021, FFP2 masks have been mandatory in Bavaria in stores, public transport and doctors' offices. The masks are supposed to provide better protection against the coronavirus than everyday masks. The heads of the German states will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 19 January 2021, to discuss how to proceed in the corona crisis. The current lockdown is to be extended beyond 31 January 2021. A complete shutdown in Germany and an actual curfew are also being discussed. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH