Chinas almost finished building the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, which will be the worlds highest bridge when it opens in June 2025.

It stretches 2,890 meters and hangs 625 meters above the Beipan River, cutting the drive across the canyon from 70 minutes to just… pic.twitter.com/dDfZTDy5ee

— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) April 5, 2025