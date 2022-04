The Kyiv city administration held a press conference for late journalists at the Arsenalna metro station in Kiev. There were about 100 journalists from different countries of the world who could interview, film footage and interviews with war refugees in Ukraine who stayed there. (CTK Photo/Vojtech Darvik Maca),Image: 674082353, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Contributor country restriction: Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide. Contributor usage restriction: Advertising and promotion, Consumer goods, Direct mail and brochures, Indoor display, Internal business usage, Commercial electronic, Personal use. Contributor media restriction: {E842A49A-F551-4804-92BE-B8F82589F1DA}, {E842A49A-F551-4804-92BE-B8F82589F1DA}, {E842A49A-F551-4804-92BE-B8F82589F1DA}, {E842A49A-F551-4804-92BE-B8F82589F1DA}, {E842A49A-F551-4804-92BE-B8F82589F1DA}, {E842A49A-F551-4804-92BE-B8F82589F1DA}, {E842A49A-F551-4804-92BE-B8F82589F1DA}., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia