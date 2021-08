Smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers, on August 10, 2021. At least five people have died in raging wildfires in Algeria as firefighters battle more than 31 blazes amid blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, officials said.,Image: 626432158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia