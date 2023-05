23 de râuri ieșite din matcă, 280 de alunecări de teren, 400 de drumuri blocate și 20.000 de oameni evacuați, în nordul inundat al Italiei

This aerial photograph shows a flooded square in the town of Lugo, near Ravenna, on May 18, 2023, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. Rescue workers searched on May 18, 2023 for people still trapped by floodwaters in northeast Italy as more residents were evacuated after downpours which killed nine people and devastated homes and farms.,Image: 776957930, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no