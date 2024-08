Celălalt „alendelon”, haina care a înnebunit bărbații din România în anii ’70

Alain Delon Characters: Eddie Pedak Film: Once A Thief (Once a Thief) Usa/Fr 1965, Director: Ralph Nelson 27 April 1965 Date: 27-Apr-65,Image: 418525771, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please use full Credit line: Mary Evans/AF Archive. **Warning** This Photograph is for editorial use only and is the copyright of Mgm and/or the Photographer assigned by the Film or Production Company & can only be reproduced by publications in conjunc, Model Release: no