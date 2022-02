epa09411162 Pigs in the corral of a farm in Cevicos, Dominican Republic, 10 August 2021 (Issued on 12 August 2021). African swine fever (ASF) threatens thousands of pig farmers in the Dominican Republic, where the outbreak has already spread to 14 of the 32 provinces, causing confusion among thousands of producers, mainly the smallest, who produce around 30 per cent of the national offer. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA