epa07576377 Chelsea Manning, the former US Army intelligence analyst who provided secret documents to WikiLeaks in 2010, arrives to testify before the grand jury at the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, 16 May 2019. Manning, who was convicted of espionage by US Army court-martial in 2013, has stated that she does not plan to answer questions from the grand jury and is willing to be jailed for contempt of court. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW