epa09861665 People receive food in the compound under quarantine amid the lockdown, in Puxi side of the city, in Shanghai, China, 31 March 2022. Shanghai city imposed a strict lockdown amid the COVID-19 resurgence. A complete lockdown hits the two biggest areas in the city, divided by the Huangpu River. East of the Huangpu River, Pudong area, lockdown started on 28 March while west area, Puxi, will have a lockdown from 01 April. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI