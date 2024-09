(240613) -- WENZHOU, June 13, 2024 Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM) -- Students have a class in Wenzhou-Kean University (WKU) in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 13, 2024. Wenzhou-Kean University (WKU) is an international province-state friendship project jointly established by Wenzhou University in China's Zhejiang Province and Kean University in the U.S. state of New Jersey. Since its establishment in 2014, the WKU has exchanged more than 1,700 students with Kean University, providing opportunities for young people from both sides to explore cultural differences, break down silos and foster bilateral friendship. Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM/Huang Zongzhi)