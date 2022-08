epa10068625 People walk at Sanlitun village during hot weather in Beijing, China, 13 July 2022. More than 80 cities in mainland China issued a red alert for high temperatures on 12 July 2022, as temperatures in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chongqing city reached over 40 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, according to the local Meteorological Observatory. EPA-EFE/WU HAO