epa07884277 Military vehicles carrying the DF-41 intercontinental nuclear missile roll past Tiananmen Square during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China, 01 October 2019. China commemorates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on 01 October 2019 with a grand military parade and mass pageant. EPA-EFE/WU HONG