epa04706298 Colombian Army soldiers guard the area where an alleged FARC guerrilla attack on 14 April left 11 people dead, in Timba, Colombia, 15 April 2015. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on 15 April revived airstrikes on rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) after 11 fighters died in a clash. Santos had called off airstrikes against FARC camps on March 10, but moved to relaunch them after 10 soldiers and at least one rebel were killed in a clash between the Army and FARC late 14 April in southern Colombia. 9 other soldiers were injured, three of them with serious wounds, when their party was attacked by rebels armed with rifles, grenades and explosives near the town of Suarez, in the Cauca province. EPA/CHRISTIAN ESCOBAR MORA