epa09807293 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian servicemen drive on armoured military vehicle on the road near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 07 March 2022. Russian President Putin on 24 February 2022 announced a "special military operation against Ukraine". Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, and explosions are heard in many cities including Kyiv. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES