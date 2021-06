Romanian seasonal worker Constantin Anghel picks strawberries at Hugh Lowe Farms, near Maidstone, Kent on June 21, 2021. Tennis eras come and go like Pete Sampras and Steffi Graf dominating Wimbledon and the baton soon to pass from Roger Federer and Serena Williams but one quintessential feature has remained unchanged -- the stawberries. Hugh Lowe Farms, situated near Maidstone in the market garden county of England Kent, has been the sole source of the famed fruit so closely associated with the Grand Slam,Image: 617746521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Pirate IRWIN, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia